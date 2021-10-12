Harkin Blanks Blue Crabs to Force Decisive Game Three

Long Island Ducks pitcher Scott Harkin

(Waldorf, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks shut out the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 7-0 on Tuesday night in Game Two of the North Division Championship Series at Regency Furniture Stadium. The best-of-three series is now tied at one game apiece.

The Ducks struck first in Game Two on Steve Lombardozzi's first inning RBI single to left field off Blue Crabs starter Kolton Mahoney. A two-out bunt single down the third base line by Boog Powell in the second doubled the Ducks lead to two. Long Island then doubled the lead again in the sixth to 4-0, courtesy of Hector Sanchez's RBI double to right and Chris Shaw's RBI single to right.

Long Island ballooned their advantage to six in the eighth on another RBI single by Shaw and a bases loaded walk by Lombardozzi. Ramon Flores added an RBI single to left in the ninth to round out the scoring for the Flock.

Ducks starter Scott Harkin (1-0) was brilliant to earn the win, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing just four hits and no walks while striking out six. Mahoney (0-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on seven hits and four walks over five and one-third innings with two strikeouts.

Powell led the Flock with three hits, an RBI and a run. Lombardozzi and Shaw each had two hits and two RBIs, while Deibinson Romero collected two hits, two walks and scored four runs.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs will now play a decisive Game Three of the North Division Championship Series on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Joe Iorio (13-2, 4.65) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (16-3, 3.20).

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

