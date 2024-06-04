HarbourCats Take Opening Game in Kelowna Series

KELOWNA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats put their local pitchers on display on Monday at Elks Stadium, and they did the job and then some in a comfortable 12-3 win over the host Kelowna Falcons.

Each arm on the rubber was either from Victoria or a member of the Victoria Golden Tide of the CCBC - Jack Finn started and went two innings, eventual winner Darius Opdam Bak handled three innings, Jalen Sami went one inning in his second appearance already in this young season, Mason Chamberlain looked after two innings in spotless fashion, and Brett Paterson worked the ninth. Opdam Bak, Sami and Paterson are Golden Tide hurlers, Finn is now at D1 with Illinois State while Chamberlain was at Missouri Valley College.

The HarbourCats improved to 3-1 while Kelowna fell to 1-3, and Victoria can secure a second straight road series win with a victory Tuesday. Shea Lake from Hawaii Pacific will be the Victoria starter.

Kelowna on the other hand walked 11 and hit two batters.

The HarbourCats scored the 12 runs on just six hits. All starters except Noah Fields scored a run and he was 1-3 with three runs driven in.

The Victoria Road Warriors, er HarbourCats, are now four games deep in a six-game road trip to start the summer of 2024.

Jai Berezowski of the Tide also saw his first WCL regular season action, drawing a battle walk in the ninth inning, then handled catching duties to close it out.

The 'Cats have their much anticipated home opener Friday, June 7 against the Wenatchee AppleSox, with the buzz around the arrival of Manny Jr and Lucas Ramirez, sons of MLB superstar Manny Ramirez. They landed in Victoria on Monday and will now use the Edwards Family Training Centre to prepare for the home opener, guided by assistant coach Trovin Valdez.

Victoria is on a six-game road trip to start the season, going 2-1 in three games in Kamloops followed by this Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday series in Kelowna.

All HarbourCats road games can be watched for free on the West Coast League streaming site at https://wcleague.watch.pixellot.tv/. All home games can be seen on HCats.tv, including games from past years.

Tickets for Friday's home opener and all HarbourCats home games available online at HarbourCats.com/tickets or in person at the office at 101-1814 Vancouver street just around the corner from the stadium.

