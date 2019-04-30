HarbourCats, Red Arrow Hitting Home Run with New Beer

April 30, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats and Red Arrow Brewing Co. are, literally, knocking the beer out of the park.

"HarbourCats Ballpark Blonde" is the newest branded beer from Duncan-based Red Arrow, and under a new agreement between the HarbourCats and Red Arrow, will be available in beer stores and on taps in the region as of late May.

"We're very excited to be able to take our brand beyond our home field, Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP, and into stores across the Island and indeed across B.C.," said Jim Swanson, GM and Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "This is a perfect baseball beer, one that we think sports teams and campers will enjoy on a summer day. It will go down well watching a West Coast League game, that's for sure."

Red Arrow and the HarbourCats have entered into a multi-year agreement for Red Arrow to be the primary beer provider at Wilson's Group Stadium, with the HarbourCats Ballpark Blonde, the Piggy Pale Ale and the Kustom Kolsch being featured at all HarbourCats games. The Harbourcats Ballpark Blonde is a lager style ale which will be the perfect stadium beer. Fans will also get the chance to take the ballpark home with them as it will be available for sale in liquor stores as well as on tap in select pubs and restaurants."

The arrangement was recently detailed in the April-2019 edition of Business Examiner magazine.

"The HarbourCats do such a nice job of providing the best summer sports entertainment on Vancouver Island, and it's going to be fun to work with them and see this Ballpark Blonde grow as a beer of choice for baseball fans and benefit the HarbourCats brand," said Travis Peterson, Sales Manager at Red Arrow Brewing Company.

"With great crowds in Victoria -- they reached 78,000 in total last summer -- we know it's a good opportunity for people to get to know our beers even more. We take pride in our beer, our community and in our branding and merchandise, and that fits well with the strengths of the HarbourCats as well."

The HarbourCats open their seventh season in the West Coast League on June 1, with the team's first Alumni Classic, before the International Series, presented by the Greater Victoria Sports Tourism Commission, sees Union de Reyes from Cuba take on both the Port Angeles Lefties and HarbourCats, 1pm and 6:35pm respectively on June 2 at Wilson's Group Stadium. The regular season home opener for the HarbourCats is Friday, June 7, against the defending WCL Champion Corvallis Knights, presented by Castle Home Builders, with the Wilson's Group Fireworks slated for Saturday, June 8.

On Sunday, June 9, in a 1pm game, the HarbourCats close out the Corvallis series with the team's annual Bobblehead Giveaway game, sponsored by Vancouver Island Construction Association -- Mr. HarbourCat, Alex DeGoti, is this year's bobblehead.

The HarbourCats will also be bringing their game up-Island this summer, further promoting their brand and that of Red Arrow, with exhibition games slated for Friday June 28th at Serauxmen Stadium in Nanaimo and then again on July 2 at Evans Park in Duncan against the Ladysmith Pilots. Last season's game in Nanaimo was a huge success with over 1,000 fans in attendance and with the HarbourCats ownership group announcing plans for an WCL expansion team in the Harbour City for either 2020 or 2021, the interest will be high again this year to see what HarbourCats and West Coast League baseball is all about.

2019 SEASON TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS and 10-GAME FLEX PACKS NOW ON SALE!

HarbourCats 2019 Season Tickets, Single Game tickets and 10-game Flex Packs are now on sale! Book you seats now to avoid disappointment, especially on our popular fireworks nights!

2019 Season Ticket Pricing

(includes 27 league games, all six exhibition games scheduled in 2019, first right of refusal on purchase of playoff tickets)

General Admission - $350

Premium Reserved (Sections 6-9 and 11-12 along baselines) - $450

Grandstand Reserved (Section 10 behind home plate Row E to N) - $500

Campbell Real Estate Club Seats (Section 10 Rows A-D) - $650

Diamond Club (Field Level) - $725 (Inquire for Availability)

2019 10-game Flex Packs are also on sale at the same prices as 2018 - $120 for 10 General Admission vouchers and $175 for 10 Premium Reserved Vouchers.

To order season tickets or 10-game flex packs, drop in to the office at 1814 Vancouver Street (open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday thru Friday), or give us a call at 778-265-0327. You can also e-mail Christian J. Stewart, our Assistant General Manager, Ticketing and Media at chris@harbourcats.com.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS can now be ordered on-line at http://harbourcats.ticketrocket.co or by dropping in to the HarbourCats offices.

PRE-SEASON OFFICE HOURS

Our pre-season office hours at 1814 Vancouver Street are now 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday. We are closed (or by appointment only) on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.