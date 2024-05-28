HarbourCats Hosting Preseason Events Prior to Home Opener

VICTORIA, B.C. - For those that can't wait for the HarbourCats home opener on Friday, June 7, the HarbourCats are pleased to announce that they are holding a pair of pre-season events at Wilson's Group Stadium involving the Greater Victoria Mixed Slo-Pitch Association and the BC Premier Baseball League Victoria Eagles and Victoria Mariners.

First, on Sunday, June 2 at 1:00 pm, the Greater Victoria Mixed Slo-Pitch Association will take the field and put on a trio of recreational slo-pitch games, showcasing the talent that is present in Vancouver Island's largest slo-pitch association.

Then on Tuesday, June 4, at 6:35 pm, the Victoria Eagles and Victoria Mariners will renew their cross-town BC Premier Baseball League rivalry, with a league game at the stadium. This game will also serve as a dry-run for all HarbourCats staff, so we will be running this game just like a regular HarbourCats game, with a full slate of promotions and activities and prizes for many fans!

The Eagles currently sit third in the BCPBL standings and their games with the Mariners are always a highlight of the season, so be sure to come down and support some of the best high school baseball in the province.

Admission for both games will be just $10.00 at the gate, or stop by the HarbourCats office in advance to get your ticket for either event. Seating is open seating and our Upper Deck Bus and Third Base Party Deck will be open for people to try out and enjoy. Note, these games are not included in HarbourCats season ticket holder packages, but season ticket holders will have first rights to their regular seats!

Food trucks and the city concessions will be open for both games, however the beer concession will not be open for the Eagles and Mariners game.

HarbourCats players and coaches will also be on hand at the Eagles/Mariners game for a bit of a pre-season meet and greet.

Stay tuned to all of our social media for updates and details as they become available.

