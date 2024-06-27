HarbourCats' Hitters Are Fearless in Route of Lefties, Win 11-3

June 27, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Gunner Antillon at bat

(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart) Victoria HarbourCats' Gunner Antillon at bat(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart)

VICTORIA, B.C. - It's a cruel summer's night for the Port Angeles Lefties as the Victoria HarbourCats hit double digits, winning 11-3.

The HarbourCats bats came alive for the second Taylor Swift night of the week, starting off with a bang in the first inning.

A Jake Haggard (ULM) RBI single was followed up by a two-run Sky Collins (Fresno State) single, giving the Cats a 3-1 lead. After an error gifted the HarbourCats a fourth run, Lucas Ramirez (Tennessee) recorded his first RBI of the season with a two-out single to cap off the five-run frame.

Jake Haggard has two or more hits in three straight games (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Victoria native Owen Luchies (Long Island University) made his third appearance and first start of the season. He pitched three innings giving up one earned run on three hits, while striking out four.

Dom Corgiat (Tarleton State) pitched a scoreless fourth inning in his first appearance since June 18.

Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) recorded his second win of the season in what was his most impressive outing in a HarbourCats uniform. Hatch pitched two scoreless innings giving up zero hits while striking out two.

Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) extended the lead to 8-2 with a two-run single in the fifth inning for his team-leading 13th and 14th RBI's of the season.

Helen Edwards threw out the ceremonial first pitch on her Grumpy Bum Pants Night (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The game was put beyond doubt in the seventh inning when Garrett Teunissen (Cal State San Marcos) made it 11-3 with a two-run stand-up triple. It was his fifth triple of the season which leads the West Coast League.

Holden Hess (ULM) pitched the seventh inning giving up one run. After going one for three at the plate in last night's exhibition game, Garrett Villa (Angelo State) pitched two scoreless innings to close out the series opener, striking out two.

Have a blank space in your calendar? Buy tickets to our final two Taylor Swift nights! Tomorrow the HarbourCats are back in action against the Lefties and on Friday, June 28 the winner of the Taylor Swift tickets will be announced, thanks to Maxxam Insurance. Both games are at 6:35 PM. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.