HarbourCats Cruise to 7-1 Win Against SIBL All-Stars

July 17, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Trey Langan in action

() Victoria HarbourCats' Trey Langan in action()

VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Victoria HarbourCats welcomed the South Island Baseball League All-Stars to Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, winning 7-1.

Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) led off the bottom of the first with a single, his first of two hits. The center fielder created the first run all on his own by stealing second then third, with the latter causing a throwing error allowing him to score the first run of the ballgame.

Kerim Orucevic (UCSD) doubled the HarbourCats lead with a bloop double down the third base line with two outs in the third inning.

Josh Cunnigan was one for five with two RBIs (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Victoria native Jai Berezowski (Golden Tide) hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

Trey Langan (Park University), Shea Lake (Hawaii Pacific), and Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) all pitched a scoreless inning to start the game for Victoria. Ben Hewitt (Everett CC) pitched the fourth and fifth innings giving up zero runs on two hits while striking out two batters.

Walker Selley, a call-up from the Victoria Mariners for the exhibition game, drove home a run on an RBI single increasing the lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning.

Thompson's second hit of the game was an RBI single which drove home the first of three seventh-inning runs. Josh Cunnigan's (Seattle) two-run single in the inning gave the HarbourCats a 7-0 lead.

Willem Heilker (Everett CC) pitched two scoreless innings striking out two and giving up one hit.

Trey Langan started his first game for the HarbourCats (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

The All-Stars were down to their final out in the ninth but got on the board courtesy of a throwing error, making it 7-1.

Cade Rusch closed out the victory for Victoria, pitching the final two innings and striking out five.

Tomorrow is the West Coast League All-Star Game! Tate Shimao and Carson Cormier will be in Bellingham representing the HarbourCats at the first WCL All-Star Game since 2019. The game will be broadcast live on the MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com, and the MLB app beginning at 6:30 PM.

After a day off Wednesday, the HarbourCats are back on Thursday, July 18 at 6:35 PM against the Victoria Mavericks. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.