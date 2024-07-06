HarbourCats' Bats Go Quiet, Lose 2-0 to the Falcons

July 6, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release









Victoria HarbourCats' Michelle Artzberger at bat

(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart) Victoria HarbourCats' Michelle Artzberger at bat(, Credit: Christian J. Stewart)

VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Kelowna Falcons edged the Victoria HarbourCats in what turned into a pitcher's duel in the series opener, winning 2-0 on Pride Night.

Ryne Palmer (Cal Baptist) started his fifth game of the season for the HarbourCats. The right-hander struggled with control, walking four and hitting one batter, but pitched out of trouble on multiple occasions striking out four. Palmer gave up zero runs on just one hit over three innings.

Falcons starting pitcher Carson Kimbell pitched six shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out five.

Ryne Palmer leads the HarbourCats with 19.1 innings pitched (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Brandon Bertsch (Texas) was impressive over a season-high four innings pitched. He gave up one run, a fourth-inning sacrifice fly, on one hit while striking out one batter.

Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to keep the HarbourCats within one.

Flynn Ridley (Ottawa) walked the lead-off batter in the top of the ninth and that came back to haunt him as Nate Castellon's RBI single gave the Falcons a crucial insurance run, making it 2-0.

Returning for a second straight season, Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) made his season debut going 1-4 with a ninth-inning double. That brought the tying run to the plate but Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parish) grounded out to end the game.

It was Pride Night at the ballpark, presented by The Oswego Hotel (Photo: Christian J. Stewart)

Carter Boone made his season debut for the Falcons, pitching the final three innings giving up one hit while striking out three.

The HarbourCats hope to find their offensive rhythm tomorrow for another 6:35 PM game against the Falcons. It's Burpees for Charity Night with KidSport! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327. You can also purchase general admission vouchers at all Save On Foods in the South Island.

Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a host family of the HarbourCats players? Read all about how rewarding the experience is through the eyes of our very own Helen Edwards HERE. If you are interested in becoming a host family, email Cindy at hostfamily@harbourcats.com.

Web: www.harbourcats.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/harbourcats

Facebook Fan Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/harbourcats

Twitter: https://twitter.com/harbourcats

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/harbourcats

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.