HarbourCats Announce First Player Signing for 2019 Season

September 4, 2018 - West Coast League (WCL) - Victoria HabourCats News Release





VICTORIA, B.C. - It's rare to be a switch-hitter in baseball -- rarer still to be able to play both right- and left-handed on the defensive side of the ball.

The first player signed and announced for the 2019 season is just such a player -- infielder Trevin Esquerra from the Loyola Marymount University Lions, who is fully ambidextrous.

Esquerra shows power from both sides, and when playing first base or in the outfield, can play with a glove on either hand -- very rare indeed. Esquerra, a sophomore at LMU, is being watched very closely for his entry into the 2019 MLB draft, an athletic player with a 6-1/215 frame, already pro-sized.

"This is an exciting player for us to get our signings started for 2019, as we look ahead to getting back to the WCL playoffs, being on the cusp last year of a third-straight appearance in the post-season," said Brad Norris-Jones, GM of the HarbourCats. "The draft could go very well for Trevin, and he could end up a pro next summer, but that's a risk we're glad to take to get him signed."

Norris-Jones, Brian McRae (Head Coach), Jim Swanson (Managing Partner), Tyler Green (Director of Player Personnel) and the coaching staff, including Todd Haney, combine to scour college baseball for players who fit the HarbourCats mold. McRae and Haney have a combined 14 years of MLB playing experience, and Swanson, McRae and Haney will be visiting schools this fall as the initial recruiting process rolls along.

"We have worked with LMU since the HarbourCats came into being for the 2013 season, and we know they produce quality summer ball players who are dedicated to learning about the workload that will get them to the next level. Summer ball is a grind, it's a separator, and it's a proving ground that has propelled past Victoria players such as Alex DeGoti and Nathan Lukes to the cusp of the big leagues. They learn here, they survive here, and they thrive here in our atmosphere, which is as intense as any minor league stadium."

Esquerra was productive as a freshman, starting 14 games, scoring 14 runs and driving in 12 runs, hitting two home runs. He turned that up in his sophomore season, hitting .243 with six home runs and 15 doubles in 52 games in the spring of 2018.

Esquerra, from San Diego, drove in 24 runs for Duluth in the Northwoods League in summer ball in 2018. A 2016 graduate of Patrick Henry High School, he was a two-year captain and blasted nine home runs while leading his prep league in bombs, RBIs, slugging and on-base percentage as a senior.

Esquerra's father Robert and brother Justin both played college baseball. The psychology major is fluent in Spanish.

"With the other players we have signed and are completing paperwork on, we think Trevin's signing is a tremendous first step for 2019," said McRae. "The quality returning players, both pitchers and position guys, give us a strong base that should have our fans excited for June."

SEASON TICKETS EARLY DEADLINE -- WIN V2V PASSES

The HarbourCats are securing 2019 season tickets at 2018 pricing until Sept. 15, with a few bonuses for those who get their seats lined up early. Free playoff tickets, pricing break, and best selection are the reasons to meet the early-bird deadline -- and now, the V2V Ferry has a special bonus.

All who have secured their seats by Sept. 15 will have their names entered into a draw for a return-trip-for-two from Victoria to Vancouver, Royal-Class tickets.

One entry per season ticket-seat secured.

"Getting set up early has major benefits, as we look forward to having the WCL schedule in October," said Christian Stewart, Assistant GM/Ticketing/Media of the HarbourCats.

"The best seats always go early, and going into our seventh season at Wilson's Group Stadium, people know what they prefer for enjoying HarbourCats games. As well, group and 50-50 opportunities will be available soon, and we are taking deposits on both of those areas."

For info -- http://harbourcats.com/season-ticket-renewal-book-your-seats-now-for-2019/

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from September 4, 2018

HarbourCats Announce First Player Signing for 2019 Season - Victoria HabourCats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.