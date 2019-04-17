HarbourCats and Tour de Victoria Promote Bike to the Park

VICTORIA, B.C. - There's no bigger name in cycling in these parts than Ryder Hesjedal. And there's no bigger cycling event in Victoria than the Tour de Victoria, which takes place every August.

The Victoria HarbourCats are proud to announce a partnership with Tour de Victoria and Ryder Hesjedal, to highlight the opportunity for people to ride their bikes to Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP all summer long. The big event at the end, leading into the Tour, will be on the final regular season HarbourCats game, Sunday, August 11, when everyone will be encouraged to bike to the park, or bike in combination with BC Transit, for a celebration of the cycling culture that exists in Victoria -- and to act as a great lead-in to the mass ride on August 17.

"We know how convenient our location is, for people to walk or cycle to the park -- and we also know what Ryder's name means in this community, so it's a perfect fit to do this," said Jim Swanson, GM and Managing Partner of the HarbourCats. "We have nine day games this season, and those in particular are perfect days to ride to the game. Holding this Bike to the Park Day with a 1pm start on that last Sunday is ideal for everyone."

There will be prizes and riding incentives for those who ride to the game, plus activities for the kids. Our young riders will even be able to bike on the field prior to the game and get to enjoy the facility at Wilson's Group Stadium at RAP. This day will be a way to further recognize how fun, friendly and convenient cycling in our region is. The Tour de Victoria, being held on Saturday, August 17, with an anticipated 2000 cyclists, will continue this cycling celebration.

"Tour de Victoria's website tagline says it all -- All Ages, All Abilities, All Bikes. That's what this game will be about as well, as we say good-bye to the seventh regular season in HarbourCats history," said Swanson. "This will be part of our season-ending Fan Appreciation Day with Passion Sports, always a great day at the park."

To learn more about Ryder Hesjedal's Tour de Victoria, head to their website at https://tourdevictoria.com/

HarbourCats sign Aussie prospect, and Canadian

Four from Illinois State and a Tulane recruit highlight latest announced players

JOSH GESSNER, RHP, Tulane -- 6-1/205 and committed to Tulane, graduating high school this spring, power arm from Australia and a legitimate pro prospect.

TYSON HAYS, C, Illinois State -- 6-0/201, right-handed hitter from Denver, the 20-year-old sophomore once hit a HR at Coors Field, home of the MLB Rockies, in high school. Has two home runs and 23 RBIs this season while starting 23 games, and has thrown out five would-be base-stealers.

JOE AEILTS, OF/IF, Illinois State -- 6-2/198, a junior from Champaign, Illinois, father Rick Aeilts played in the NFL. Aeilts has eight home runs, 32 RBIS, has stolen nine bases, and is hitting .355 with 20 extra-base hits. Can play just about any position.

AIDAN HUGGINS, IF, Illinois State -- 5-11/195, right-handed hitter from Edmonton, a redshirt sophomore infielder who played for Edmonton in the WMBL, strong defensive player has two home runs, 15 RBIs and five stolen bases in 35 games.

DEREK SALATA, RHP, Illinois State -- 6-3/210, freshman pitcher from Westchester, Ill., has made five appearances in 2019, coming back from an arm injury in 2018, and will be ready to give solid innings this summer.

