HarbourCats Add Second School Spirit Game for 2025

January 22, 2025 - West Coast League (WCL)

Victoria HabourCats News Release







VICTORIA, B.C. -- Even with a chill still in the air, the Victoria HarbourCats have already sold out a summer baseball game.

How's that for a warm feeling in January?

The super-popular Mayfair Optometric Clinic SCHOOL SPIRIT DAY, slated for June 12 at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park, has already sold out with area schools signed up with haste -- the office already had a waiting list before the year changed to 2025.

So, the HarbourCats have decided to add a SECOND SCHOOL SPIRIT DAY -- an 11am start on Thursday, June 19, with special pricing for students and teachers to bathe in sunlight and cheer on the HarbourCats.

"The June 12 game filled up right away, and it led us to look at this second offering," said Christian Stewart, GM of the HarbourCats. "More than 3,200 school kids are already coming to see us play that day against the Island rival Nanaimo NightOwls -- and we can look to sell out a second game, also against the NightOwls, with the same energy the kids bring to the park.

"If you haven't been to this game before, it's magic with the excitement, and the lineups for Sub Zero Ice Cream and other concession items -- it's a day our food trucks and the city concession are very busy, that's for sure!"

For any teachers or schools looking to join the fun, email chris@harbourcats.com or call the office at 778-265-0327, to get signed up.

Tickets for all games can be found online with our Showpass ticketing system, at harbourcats.com/tickets-- single game tickets available including opening night, our famous fireworks nights, and all special promotions.

