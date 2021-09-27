Hans Crouse Debuts with Phillies

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Hans Crouse made his Major League Baseball debut with the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.

In his start, Crouse allowed just one run over three innings while walking four and striking out one.

Crouse began the season in the RoughRiders rotation, going 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA over 13 starts. Crouse held opponents to a .157 batting average against while striking out 54 to just 19 walks in 51.0 innings. On July 30th, Crouse was traded to Philadelphia along with RHP Ian Kennedy and RHP Kyle Gibson in exchange for RHPs Spencer Howard, Josh Gessner and Kevin Gowdy.

Originally drafted in the second round by the Rangers out of Dana Hill High School (just south of Los Angeles) in 2017, Crouse fit in well with his new team, going 2-2 with a 2.73 ERA over six starts with Double-A Reading. Crouse also made one Triple-A start before debuting with the Phillies.

Crouse is the 175th former RoughRiders player to make his major league debut after playing in Frisco and the ninth in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté, Joe Barlow, Yonny Hernandez, Nick Snyder, Jake Latz, Ryan Dorow and A.J. Alexy. Alongside Snyder, Latz, Dorow and Alexy, Crouse is the fifth player to debut after playing for the RoughRiders in 2021.

