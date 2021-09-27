Nitro Circus Coming to HODGETOWN October 8

With thrill-loving fans clamoring to experience the exhilaration that only live-action sports can deliver, Nitro Circus is gearing up to make its highly-anticipated return with the electrifying "You Got This" tour. Part of an extensive North American trek that will visit 29 cities across the continent this year, Nitro Circus will stop through Amarillo with a Friday, Oct. 8 show at HODGETOWN.

"You Got This" will feature a packed roster of top international action sports athletes highlighted by Australia's Ryan Williams, a dual-threat on both BMX and scooter. Williams is already a four-time Nitro World Games winner as well as a three-time X Games gold medalist. Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana considers him, "Hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today."

Joining Williams are fellow countrymen Jarryd McNeil, the first freestyle motocross rider to win four consecutive X Games golds in a single discipline, and Blake "Bilko" Williams, a multiple X Games medalist in his own right. Decorated American BMX rider Kurtis Downs - who thrilled a national TV audience while competing in TBS' "Go-Big Show" earlier this year - will also appear, as will U.S. FMX legend Adam Jones.

Fans can be there live as Nitro Circus' roster of elite action sports professionals brave the world's largest jumps. The legendary 45-foot Giganta ramp will launch BMX, skate, and scooter athletes into the sky at 40 miles per hour, while on the moto side riders will send it 65 feet high. Nitro's daredevils will also attempt the craziest stunts imaginable on new contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof, there are no limits. These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the envelope at every show with incredible never-seen-before tricks.

