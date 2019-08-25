Hammerheads Win Finale 8-3, Sweep Mets

August 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads completed a three-game sweep of the St. Lucie Mets with an 8-3 victory in the series finale at First Data Field on Sunday.

The Mets held a slim 3-2 lead with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Jupiter's JJ Bleday tied the game with a RBI single.

Jupiter scored two in the eighth and added three in the ninth for good measure. Zach Scott put the Hammerheads up for good with a RBI single in the eighth. Lazaro Alonso capped the scoring with a two-run homer in the top of the ninth.

The Mets scored three runs in a game for the first time since they beat Fort Myers 7-4 in a doubleheader game 1 on August 13. All three runs came in the fourth inning as the team batted around.

Blake Tiberi got the Mets on the board with a RBI double. Dan Rizzie followed with an infield hit that produced a run and tied the game 2-2. Manny Rodriguez then ripped a single to bring home Tiberi for 3-2 lead.

Mets starter Kyle Wilson pitched five innings and was in line for a win. He allowed five hits and two runs.

However, the Mets bullpen could not hold the lead. Three relievers combined to give up six runs on nine hits and four walks in four innings.

Marlins rehabber Tayron Guerrero pitched a clean seventh inning to nab the win.

Kale Leach pitched the final two innings scoreless in his FSL debut to get the save.

Wagner Lagrange went 3 for 4 for the Mets. It was his sixth three-hit game in the 32 games he's played with the team.

Tiberi went 2 for 4. The double was his team-best 29th of the season.

The Mets lost their 11th straight game. They will try to avoid matching the longest losing skid in franchise history (12) when they travel to Daytona to take on the Tortugas on Monday. First pitch at Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.