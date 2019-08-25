Stone Crabs Sweep Threshers with Third Straight Shutout

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs celebrated their division championship with their third straight shutout win over the Clearwater Threshers, an 8-0 blanking at Charlotte Sports Park Sunday.

Michael Plassmeyer (7-2) needed only 47 pitches to go five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out three.

Right-hander Justin Marsden turned in four scoreless innings of relief, striking out three to notch his third save.

The Stone Crabs (80-51, 45-20) got the scoring going in the bottom of the second against Clearwater (64-68, 28-38) starter Ethan Lindow (0-2). Kaleo Johnson, Joey Roach and Izzy Wilson each clobbered doubles to the wall to put Charlotte up 2-0.

With the Crabs up by that count in the fifth, Wander Franco and Ronaldo Hernandez both lined singles with two outs. The next batter was Johnson, who reached base on a Luke Miller throwing error that allowed Franco to score and make it 3-0.

After a walk to Moises Gomez, Roach cleared the bases with a three-run triple to the right field corner to make it 6-0. Law followed with a double to the wall in left to stretch the lead to 7-0.

The Stone Crabs tacked on a run in the seventh on a Gomez solo home run to left. The dinger was his 16th of the season, extending the franchise's single-season record.

Sunday's win earned the Stone Crabs their 80th victory of the season, a total that only the 2010 team reached.

Charlotte will have a chance to break that record at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, as the Florida Fire Frogs come to town. Coverage of the series opener begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

