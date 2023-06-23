Hammerheads Lose in First Game of Second Half
June 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release
On Friday night, the St. Lucie Mets beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. In the first game of the second half, the Hammerheads were unable to keep up with the Mets.
St. Lucie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back. The Mets scored a run on a Jett Williams sacrifice fly in the opening frame. They would tack on three more runs in the fourth inning to make it a 4-0 game.
The Hammerheads would tally their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Andrew Fernandez drove home Torin Montgomery on a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, the Mets responded with another trio of runs to make it a 7-1. The Hammerheads crossed the plate again in the seventh when Brett Roberts connected for an RBI single.
Jupiter struggled to get any offense going. After a two-out infield hit in the first inning, Mets starter Jeremy Ventura retired the next 10 Hammerheads in a row.
On the mound, Chris Mokma got the start for Jupiter. The Michigan native pitched four innings, allowing three runs and striking out four batters. Following Mokma, Eliezer Rodriguez took the mound. In just his second game with the Hammerheads, Rodriguez pitched three innings. The lefty allowed five hits, three runs, and collected two strikeouts.
Breidy Encarnacion would pitch the final two frames for the Hammerheads. The Dominican Republic native didn't allow a hit. The righty continues to lower his ERA, which now sits at 0.86 and has only allowed two runs this entire month.
St. Lucie has won the last two games, but the series continues Saturday night. Join the Jupiter "Gas Giants" for Space Night where we explore the final frontier. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2023
- Hammerheads Lose in First Game of Second Half - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Mets Win First Game Of Second Half 7-2 Over Hammerheads - St. Lucie Mets
- Threshers Mash Three Homers to Start Second Half with Win - Clearwater Threshers
- Ramirez Opens Second Half with a BANG, Tarpons Win 5-3 - Tampa Tarpons
- Ramirez Homer Sinks Mussels 5-3 in Second Half Opener - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Rick Williams to be Inducted into Killebrew Root Beer Southwest Florida Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jupiter Hammerheads Stories
- Hammerheads Lose in First Game of Second Half
- Jupiter Drops Pitcher's Duel to Finish First Half
- Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Announces Temporary Move to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
- Hammerheads Sweep Doubleheader, Score 17 Runs in Game Two
- Tuesday Night Postponed against Mets