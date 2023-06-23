Hammerheads Lose in First Game of Second Half

June 23, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







On Friday night, the St. Lucie Mets beat the Jupiter Hammerheads 7-2 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. In the first game of the second half, the Hammerheads were unable to keep up with the Mets.

St. Lucie jumped out to an early 1-0 lead and never looked back. The Mets scored a run on a Jett Williams sacrifice fly in the opening frame. They would tack on three more runs in the fourth inning to make it a 4-0 game.

The Hammerheads would tally their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning when Andrew Fernandez drove home Torin Montgomery on a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, the Mets responded with another trio of runs to make it a 7-1. The Hammerheads crossed the plate again in the seventh when Brett Roberts connected for an RBI single.

Jupiter struggled to get any offense going. After a two-out infield hit in the first inning, Mets starter Jeremy Ventura retired the next 10 Hammerheads in a row.

On the mound, Chris Mokma got the start for Jupiter. The Michigan native pitched four innings, allowing three runs and striking out four batters. Following Mokma, Eliezer Rodriguez took the mound. In just his second game with the Hammerheads, Rodriguez pitched three innings. The lefty allowed five hits, three runs, and collected two strikeouts.

Breidy Encarnacion would pitch the final two frames for the Hammerheads. The Dominican Republic native didn't allow a hit. The righty continues to lower his ERA, which now sits at 0.86 and has only allowed two runs this entire month.

St. Lucie has won the last two games, but the series continues Saturday night. Join the Jupiter "Gas Giants" for Space Night where we explore the final frontier. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.