Marauders' Bats Explode in Second Half Opening Victory

Lakeland, Fla.--- The Marauders (1-0, 36-30) and the Lakeland Flying Tigers (0-1, 26-39) met for the fourth game of a six-game series at Publix Field on a perfect night to kick off the second half of the season. Bradenton took an early lead and cruised behind a power-hitting performance on their way to a 12-4 thrashing of the Tigers.

The Young Bucs jumped out to an earlier lead when Jack Brannigan homered with a man on and nobody out in the top of the first to give the good guys a two-run lead after half an inning played.

Bradenton added another run in the second inning on an RBI single from Enmanuel Terrero to give themselves a 3-0 lead after an inning and a half.

The power bats came to the forefront in the top of the third for Bradenton when Alexander Mojica smashed a two-run home run to deep right-centerfield to put the Marauders' advantage at 5-0 going into the bottom of the third.

The Tigers got a run back in the bottom of the third to make the score 5-1 as the game went stale and scoreless through the middle innings, but all that changed with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

With two men on, Jesus Castillo singled on a sharp line drive into center to bring Jack Branning into score. The next man up, Alexander Mojica, walked to load the bases for Tanner Tredaway.

The former Oklahoma Sooner walked on four pitches to bring in the second run of the inning, making the score 7-1, but Bradenton was not done yet. Geovanny Planchart singled on a hard-hit ground through the right side of the infield to move every runner 90 feet to extend the lead to 8-1.

Alexander Mojica scored on a wild pitch before Enmanuel Terrero and Jack Brannigan collected RBI singles to give the Young Bucs an 11-1 lead going into the seventh-inning stretch.

The Tigers grabbed three consolation runs in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Marauder's lead to 11-4, but Alexander Mojica clapped back in the eighth when he launched his second home run of the game to put Bradenton's advantage at 12-4 going into the ninth.

Carlos Lomeli grabbed the final three outs for the Marauders to secure the 12-4 victory mark the Young Bucs at 1-0 in the second half of the season.

Saturday Night's contest is scheduled for 6:00, with Alessandro Ercolani expected to start for Bradenton.

