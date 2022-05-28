Hammerheads Drop Saturday's Contest

On Saturday night, the Jupiter Hammerheads fall to the Clearwater Threshers 6-4 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Even with the loss, the Hammerheads still lead the series three games to two.

Jupiter jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of an Ian Lewis sacrifice fly. The two teams would each go scoreless until the fourth inning.

In the fourth, the Threshers plated one run, while the Hammerheads scored twice. For Jupiter, Lewis scored after an Osiris Johnson double to left field. It was Johnson's third double and 17th RBI of the season. Johnson would come around to score a couple of batters later as Cameron Barstad collected an RBI single of his own.

Clearwater would keep the offense going, however. The Threshers scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to give them a 6-3 advantage. In that stretch, the Threshers with two two-run homers. First, it was Anthony Quirion with his fifth dinger of the season. Then it was Hao Yu Lee with his seventh of the season, tied for the fourth-most in the Florida State League.

The Hammerheads would hit a homer of their own, but it wasn't until the ninth inning. Lewis connected for his first full-season homer, a solo shot to right-center field. The solo bomb went 399 feet with an exit velocity of 97.5 MPH. Jupiter would have the tying run at the plate in the final frame but was unable to cut the deficit more.

The Hammerheads' most effective pitcher of the night was Yoilan Quinonez, who pitched the final three frames for Jupiter. The righty didn't allow a hit and faced the minimum on Saturday night.

Sandro Bargallo started the game for Jupiter and worked the first four innings of the game. The lefty allowed one run and struck out three. The Cuban lowered his ERA to 2.97 on the season. Edison Suriel also threw two innings for the Hammerheads. Suriel allowed five runs, two earned, and struck out three batters.

The Hammerheads and Threshers will play the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at RDCS. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

