Dahian Santos Finishes off Strong Month, Blue Jays Even Series

The Blue Jays defeated the St Lucie Mets 5-1 on Friday night to even the series at two games apiece thanks to an early lead and some excellent pitching. Dahian Santos made his fifth appearance and third start in May, wrapping up his dominant month and holding the Mets lineup at bay. Santos looked strong yet again, going 4.2 innings and striking out nine. His only blemish came in the fifth inning when Mets 3B Kevin Villavicencio hit a solo shot to put St. Lucie on the board.

Geison Urbaez took over the pitching duties after Santos walked the next batter and continued to give Mets hitters fits. Urbaez, in just his second appearance for the DJays this season, pitched three scoreless innings and struck out four, earning his first win of the year. Urbaez made way for Braden Scott with two outs in the eighth, and Scott continued the trend of great pitching. Scott didn't allow a hit in his inning and a third, and recorded his second save in as many opportunities.

Mets starter, Joel Diaz, got roughed up in the first inning of his Single-A debut, allowing four runs, three of which came off the bat of a Damiano Palmegiani 3-run home run. Palmegiani now has three home runs in his last six games and seven RBI's in that same stretch.

The Blue Jays tacked on one more run in the eighth on a Gabby Martinez RBI single for some added insurance, and finished off the win, improving to 19-24 on the season. Dunedin takes on St. Lucie for two more games at TD Ballpark before a short road trip to Clearwater next week. First pitch on Saturday scheduled for 6:30 p.m where kids can run the bases after the game.

