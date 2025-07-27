Hamilton at BC - Week 8

July 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







The BC Lions host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 8 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 27, 2025

QB Chad Kelly Placed on Six-Game Injured List - Toronto Argonauts

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.