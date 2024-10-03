Halifax Wanderers Defender Dan Nimick Leading on and off the Field Ahead of Final Playoff Push

October 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







Ahead of Halifax Wanderers FC's final playoff push, defender Dan Nimick and head coach Patrice Gheisar speak about Nimick's growing leadership role with the club, his long and short terms aspirations, and more

OneSoccer

