Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United FC October 6

October 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Amer Didić (left) and Manu Aparicio of Atlético Ottawa

Amer Didić (left) and Manu Aparicio of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa has clinched a home playoff match as the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season nears its climax. Ottawa is guaranteed to finish no lower than 4th-place, confirming playoff soccer at TD Place later this month.

Last weekend Ottawa was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Halifax Wanderers FC and now travels to York United, knowing that a victory would confirm a finish no lower than 3rd-place. Atlético's last regular season home match will occur on Saturday, October 19. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's clash in York.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 25 matches in the 2024 season (10-10-5), trailing Forge FC by seven points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético was held to a draw at home to Halifax (1-1).

Goal(s): Amer Didić

Last time out in the CPL, York United FC (4th place, 10-6-9) lost away to Forge (2-0).

Atlético Ottawa has a guaranteed home match, at TD Place, in the 2024 CPL playoffs.

A victory this weekend would guarantee Atlético Ottawa a finish in the Top-3 at the end of the CPL season, at the expense of either York or Cavalry.

Striker Rubén del Campo leads the race for the Golden Boot with 11 goals, ahead of York forward Brian Wright (9 goals).

Del Campo needs one more goal to break the record for goals scored in a single CPL season by an Atlético player.

This is the fourth and final Regular Season match between Ottawa and York (1-0-2).

Atlético emerged victorious (2-1) in the first fixture, thanks to goals from Manny Aparicio and Kris Twardek at TD Place.

A new manager bounce mid-season saw York turn their fortunes around, beating Atlético in the subsequent two encounters.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-9D-7L; 29 goals scored, 35 goals conceded.

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (47 points) have clinched a home match in the 2024 CPL Playoffs.

Forge needs two points from the remaining three matches to clinch the title of Regular Season Champions, lifting the CPL Sheild.

Forge travels to Valour FC (7th - 27 points) on Sunday.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place (40pts) and has clinched a home match in the 2024 Playoffs.

A victory away to York United (4th - 36 points) on Sunday would confirm a Top-3 finish.

York has also clinched a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

Cavalry FC (3rd - 39 points) has clinched a home match for the 2024 Playoffs.

Cavalry travels to Pacific FC (5th - 28 points) this weekend.

Pacific currently occupies 5th place and a final playoff spot, one point ahead of Vancouver (6th - 27 points) and Valour, and three points ahead of Halifax Wanderers FC (8th - 26 points).

Images from this story



Amer Didić (left) and Manu Aparicio of Atlético Ottawa

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

