Vancouver FC Defender Tyler Crawford out for Remainder of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season

October 3, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC today announced defender Tyler Crawford will be sidelined for the club's final three 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season games due to injury.

"We were heartbroken to witness Tyler's injury," said Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach, Vancouver FC. "His dedication, commitment, and training habits will be vital in his swift recovery. We are rooting for Tyler and cannot wait to see him back on the pitch fully fit and in form."

Crawford, 20, made one start in eight appearances during the 2024 CPL season, registering 149 minutes which contributed to the club's league-mandated 2,000 U-21 domestic minutes. The native of Burlington, Ont., has registered 31 appearances for VFC across all competitions since joining the team in 2023.

Vancouver will host its final CPL regular season home game on Sunday, Oct. 13 when the club celebrates its Fan Appreciation Match against Valour FC at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. Tickets are still available for purchase online.

