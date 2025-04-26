Halifax Thunderbirds vs. Calgary Roughnecks - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Ã°Å¸Å¡Â¨ MOVING ON!

The Halifax Thunderbirds get their 1st ever playoff win, 16-12 over Calgary in dramatic fashion.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.