Hairy Men Return Home Tuesday to Begin Loaded Final Homestand

ROUND ROCK, Texas - It's going to be a sprint to the finish in the Texas Collegiate League! The Round Rock Hairy Men (13-11) kick off their final homestand of the 2020 regular season on Tuesday, July 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the first-place Brazos Valley Bombers (15-9) visit Dell Diamond for a three-game set. The rival San Antonio Flying Chanclas (13-11) then come to town on Friday, July 31 and Sunday, August 2 with a bevy of playoff implications on the line.

Entering the final week of the regular season, Round Rock trails Brazos Valley by two games for the TCL South Division lead. However, the Hairy Men are only half a game behind the Flying Chanclas for the second and final playoff spot in the Division. With six straight games against the two clubs, Round Rock's playoff fate will be decided during this critical week of play.

The final homestand of the regular season features a loaded slate of promotions for fans to enjoy while cheering the Hairy Men on to victory. First up, during Tuesday's series opener against Brazos Valley, beers, sodas and hot dogs will be just $2, thanks to Mrs Baird's. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Next up, on Wednesday, July 29, in addition to the second straight night of $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's, Hairy Men fans will also get to Pick Your Own Giveaway! Everyone will go home a winner with a variety of items available, including select bobbleheads and plaques, backpacks, dog toys, beer steins and wine tumblers, while supplies last. First pitch against the Bombers is set for 7:05 p.m. with Dell Diamond gates opening at 6:00 p.m.

The Original Thirsty Thursday returns on Thursday, July 30 for the series finale against Brazos Valley as beers and sodas will be just $2 during the game. The fun begins when gates open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

A Central Texas fan-favorite makes its highly anticipated debut on Friday, July 31 as Bud Light Friday Fireworks will follow the 7:05 p.m. contest against San Antonio. The game also features the return of the I-35 Rivalry Series as Round Rock and San Antonio battle for supremacy in the Lone Star State. Friday and Sunday's contests will take place at Dell Diamond with Saturday's game slated for Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium in the Alamo City.

Finally, the Round Rock Hairy Men will close out the home portion of the 2020 regular season on Sunday, August 2 with Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Dell Technologies. To show thanks to the fans for their loyal support this summer, all concession items will be $5 or less throughout the night. A special postgame fireworks show also will follow the season finale, presented by Bud Light. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. for the 6:05 p.m. first pitch in the I-35 Rivalry Series.

Fans can also bid to win a piece of Round Rock Hairy Men history through a special jersey auction! Beginning on Thursday, July 30 at 10:00 a.m. fans can enter an auction to win a Wilson authentic, on-field Hairy Men jersey. The auction will run until Sunday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. with proceeds benefiting the Nolan Ryan Foundation. For more information and to bid, fans can visit Hair.GiveSmart.com or text HAIR to 68847.

A full rundown of the five-game homestand is below:

Tuesday, July 28 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

$2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Wednesday, July 29 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

Pick Your Own Giveaway Night, while supplies last

$2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Thursday, July 30 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Brazos Valley Bombers

Online Round Rock Hairy Men Jersey Auction begins at 10:00 a.m. via Hair.GiveSmart.com

The Original Thirsty Thursday, featuring $2 beers and sodas

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Friday, July 31 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Online Round Rock Hairy Men Jersey Auction continues via Hair.GiveSmart.com

I-35 Rivalry Series

Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Sunday, August 2 | 6:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas

Online Round Rock Hairy Men Jersey Auction concludes at 7:00 p.m. via Hair.GiveSmart.com

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Dell Technologies

I-35 Rivalry Series

All concession items are $5 or less, presented by Dell Technologies

Postgame Fireworks, presented by Bud Light

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

All single game tickets for TCL contests played at Dell Diamond are on sale now. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at RRHairyMen.com. Dell Diamond capacity will be limited to less than 25% capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Every other row in the seating bowl has been removed from inventory and all groupings of seats are six feet, or more, away from the next grouping of seats. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests. More information can be found at RRExpress.com/Safety.

For more information about the Round Rock Hairy Men and the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season at Dell Diamond, visit RRHairyMen.com or call (512) 255-2255. Follow the Round Rock Hairy Men on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

