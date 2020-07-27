Salt Lake Bees Rank in MiLB Top 25 Merchandise Sales

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, ranked in the Top 25 of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) merchandise sales for the sixth consecutive year in 2019, according to MiLB data released today.

The Salt Lake franchise has made the list 14 of 27 times since it began in 1993. Salt Lake Buzz merchandise was ranked among the top 25 from 1994-98, and the Bees have been acknowledged nine times in 2007, 2011, 2012 and 2014-19.

"The recognition by Minor League Baseball demonstrates the popularity and appealing look of the Bees merchandise and reflects the pride that Salt Lake City and Utah has for the Bees," said Marc Amicone, Bees president and general manager.

The Salt Lake Bees Team Store is the official outlet for jerseys, hats, shirts and novelty items. Although the Smith's Ballpark location is closed this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, licensed merchandise is still available online at www.BeesTeamStore.com.

Minor League Baseball and its 160 clubs in the U.S. and Canada combined for a record $85.7 million in licensed merchandise sales in 2019, marking a 16 percent increase from 2018's $73.8 million. The numbers are based on sales from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2019 and MiLB provides an alphabetical listing only of the Top 25 franchises.

The Top 25 list includes (with Major League affiliate): Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), Amarillo Sod Poodles (Padres), Charlotte Knights (White Sox), Columbus Clippers (Indians), Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros), Dayton Dragons (Reds), Durham Bulls (Rays), El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), Fresno Grizzlies (Nationals), Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics), Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies), Louisville Bats (Reds), Nashville Sounds (Rangers), Pawtucket Red Sox, Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), Rochester Red Wings (Twins), Sacramento River Cats (Giants), Salt Lake Bees (Angels), Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), Trenton Thunder (Yankees) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers).

