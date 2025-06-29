Haire Powers Flyboys Past Pulaski

June 29, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Greeneville Flyboys News Release







PULASKI, Va. - After a rainout Saturday, the Greeneville Flyboys slugged their way past the Pulaski River Turtles, 11-5, in a seven-inning game Sunday to secure a season sweep. The Flyboys (14-6) defeated the River Turtles (11-10) for the third time in eight days, using a grand slam from right fielder Reid Haire (2-for-4, 5 RBI) and shutdown pitching from right-hander JD Hay (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 K) to defeat Pulaski. After his bases-clearing triple at Johnson City on Friday, Haire now has two extra-base hits and seven RBIs with the bases loaded in Greeneville's past two games.

The Flyboys led wire-to-wire, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning and holding a 5-2 advantage before Haire's grand slam gave them a 9-2 lead in the fifth. While Pulaski responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning to trim Greeneville's advantage to four runs, Hay shut down Pulaski's potent offense in the final two innings while the Flyboys added two insurance runs to seal the win.

Next up

The Flyboys head to Johnson City to face the Doughboys at 7 p.m. Tuesday before returning home Wednesday. Fans can purchase tickets at flyboysbaseball.com or by calling the Flyboys ticket office at (423) 609-7400. In the event of inclement weather, please stay tuned to @GFlyBoys on Facebook, Instagram and X for updates.







Appalachian League Stories from June 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.