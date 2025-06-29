Doughboys skid continues, fall to Bristol State Liners in sudden death

June 29, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys fall short of another comeback against the Bristol State Liners, as Bristol wins in sudden death, 6-6.

Johnson City struck first in the bottom of the opening inning of play, Nate Conner roped a lead-off single and was soon brought home by Jose Fernandez on a RBI linedrive to left field. Jackson Jones piggybacked off that for an RBI single of his own, bringing home Trey Majette, who had walked earlier in the inning.

Bristol would tie the game up in the third after Cooper Flemming got his first Appy League hit in a major way, a solo home run over the right field wall, giving the State Liners a run back. Olin Ward tied the game with an RBI single, scoring Hayden Blair, who had reached on a walk.

Bristol continued to score in the fourth after an error in the infield allowed Jean Carlos Garcia-Chicano to cross home. Fleming added to his debut with an RBI double to left field, scoring Joe DuSell and giving Bristol a 4-2 lead.

The Doughboys stormed back in the fifth after Conner and Majette both worked walks with the bases loaded, scoring Logan Dunn and Dane Morrow. Fernandez followed it up with his second RBI of the night with an infield groundout as Willie Hurt came across home, the Doughboys now lead 5-4.

That lead wouldn't last long as Bristol scored two more runs in the sixth inning, as Ward reached on an error and scored Prince DeBoskie and Flemmings in the chaos.

Down one, Johnson City has a window open to tie or win the game in the bottom of the seventh, after a leadoff walk from Morrow made him the tying run on. Majette made sure he scored as he lined a deep flyball off the right centerfield wall for a triple, tying the game at six apiece.

Johnson City failed to bring Majette home as Camden Kaufman struck out swinging, sending the game to sudden death.

Johnson City elected to be on offense as the home team, with Kaufman as the winning run on first. Ryan Jones worked a walk to put two runners on, before a double steal attempt ended in disaster as Kaufman was caught trying to steal third. Two more strikeouts from closer Max Owens were all Bristol needed to hold on and take the sudden-death victory, 6-6.

The Doughboys will have Monday off before hosting the Greenville Flyboys at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday. First pitch set for 7:00 p.m.







