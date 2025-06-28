Doughboys Fall Short Of A Late Inning Comeback Victory, Fall To State Liners At Home 11-9

June 28, 2025 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City, Tenn.- Bristol State Liners spoil Johnson City Doughboys comeback efforts late in the game as Bristol wins 11-9

The State Liners came back from their road trip ready to hit, as designated hitter Brooks Wright launched his second homer of the year over the left field wall. Wright scored Prince DeBoskie and Patrick Gillen to give Bristol an early lead.

Johnson City matched the energy in the bottom of the first, after Logan Fyffe roped a lead-off double, Trey Majette brought him home with an RBI single into right. Paris Pridgen followed it up with a single of his own before Jose Fernandez took the lead back by crushing a home run over left field. Fernandez's third homer gave the Doughboys the lead back at 4-3.

Bristol wouldn't back down as Beau Revord scored Cole Young on an RBI single, and Brooks would get his fourth and fifth RBIs on a double down the left field line. Scoring DeBoskie for a second time, as well as Collin Dobson. Bristol wasn't done there as Jaxon Walker hit a sharp linedrive into center to score Brooks as well as Patrick Gillen.

The State Liners continued their hit parade in the third as Revord got his only hit of the night, a single to right, and saw Young cross home yet again. Before Collin Dobson mashed his second homer of the season to left center field, scoring Revord and giving Bristol a 10-4 lead.

Dane Morrow answered back himself in the bottom of the third, as he turned on the first pitch he saw and cranked his first homer of the season over the scoreboard to add another run for the Doughboys.

Gillen doubled in the fifth for his second hit of the night, bringing DeBoskie across home a third time after he reached on a walk.

Johnson City headed into the eighth inning trailing the state liners 11-5, that was before Fernandez got his fourth RBI on the night with a double into right centerfield, scoring Majette. Chang followed it up with an RBI sacrifice flyball to center, bringing home Pridgen, who had singled earlier in the inning.

Logan Dunn kept the rally going with his first homerun of the season, a 326-foot shot over the leftfield wall, putting the comeback into motion for the Doughboys.

Unfortunately, it would not be enough to complete the comeback, with two outs and a runner on second, Pridgen struck out looking to Bristol closer Chase Atkinson to end the ballgame with an 11-9 final score.

Johnson City will host Bristol at TVA Credit Union Ballpark again on Sunday for a seven-inning game and a 5:00 p.m. start.







