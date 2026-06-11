Habaneros Debut with Win over La Crosse Steam

Published on June 10, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Mankato Habaneros News Release







LA CROSSE, WI. - The Habaneros debut with their first game of the season in La Crosse against the Steam.

The Steam started strong in the first inning, taking an early 1-0 lead.

It was a scoreless game through the second and third innings.

In the 4th inning, Kylinn Stangl (University of Minnesota) hit an RBI single for the Habaneros, adding 1 run to the scoreboard.

Ava Parent (University of Wisconsin) followed that up with a single, allowing for runners on all bases.

The next run in the inning came from a bases-loaded hit by pitch that struck Skylinn Pogue (Ball State University).

Emillee Stofferahn (Butler CC) hit another RBI single for the Habaneros to extend their lead.

The Habaneros scored one more run in the inning, totalling 5 runs throughout the 4th.

They tacked on another 3 runs in the next two innings to build an 8-2 lead.

The Steam struck back in the bottom of the 6th, cutting the Habaneros' lead in half with a three-run homerun. The score was then 8-5.

Mankato sealed the deal in the final inning, keeping the 8-5 score as the final.

The Habaneros will be back in action on Friday, June 12. They will face off again against the Steam at 6:35 pm.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 10, 2026

Habaneros Debut with Win over La Crosse Steam - Mankato Habaneros

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