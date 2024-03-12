Gyro Waffle Fries Wins 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Gyro Waffle Fries has won the 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Food Fight. Gyro Waffle Fries will be available in the third base main concessions stand at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium this season.

The winning recipe of waffle fries topped with diced tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, gyro meat, and tzatziki sauce. It was one of five finalists selected out of 83 submissions in the first stage of the contest. In a very close vote, Gyro Waffle edged out the other finalists in voting that ended on Sunday.

Hayley Tenpas of Hortonville, who submitted the winning recipe, receives four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for the food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

Gyro Waffle Fries joins the previous eight winners of past food fights: The Show Sandwich, Almighty Pork Sandwich, the Dinger Dog, the Grilled Cheese Chicken Sandwich, Rattler Bites, Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls, Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich, and Sweet-Salty-Savory Burger.

The 2024 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season begins with a game against the Peoria Chiefs at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, April 5. Game time is 6:40pm.

