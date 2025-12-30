Gunslingers Welcome New Offensive Coordinator Malcolm Goines

The San Antonio Gunslingers are proud to announce Malcolm Goines as the team's new Defensive Coordinator. Widely regarded as one of the Indoor Football League's most respected defensive minds and premier pass-rush developers, Goines enters the role with proven coordinator-level experience and a track record of building disciplined, aggressive, and highly productive defensive units.

Most recently, Goines served as Defensive Line Coach for the Bay Area Panthers, where his unit powered the IFL's #1 overall defense during a 13-3 season. Under his leadership, the Panthers ranked Top 3 in sacks, #1 in tackles for loss which set a franchise record. His Defensive line unit also recorded over 50+ Quarterback hurries that led to 26 interceptions. Goines also coached First-Team All-IFL selection Jonathan Ross (Bay Area). Coach Goines helped establish Bay Area as one of the league's most dominant and technically disciplined defensive fronts.

Prior to Bay Area, Goines served as Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Line Coach for the Frisco Fighters, where his defenses consistently finished at the top of the league in major categories, including:

- 39 PPG Allowed - #1 in the IFL

- 188 Total Yards Allowed Per Game - #1 in the IFL

- 38.7 Rush Yards Allowed Per Game - #1 in the IFL

Across two seasons, Frisco posted a 27-7 regular season record, further cementing Goines' reputation for building elite, assignment-sound defenses that control the line of scrimmage. During his time in Frisco, Goines also coached current Gunslingers Defensive Line coach, First team All IFL selection Charles Williams.

Beyond the IFL, Goines serves as a Defensive Line Coach and Regional Scout for the College Gridiron Showcase, coaching top collegiate prospects in front of NFL and CFL scouts while evaluating talent across multiple regions. He has also coached at the Dream Bowl, between working with both all star games Goines collaborates with 50+ NFL/CFL athletes and more than 100 collegiate players in all-star and professional development environments.

Since 2017, Goines has apprenticed under renowned NFL pass-rush specialist Brandon "BT" Jordan (Denver Broncos), contributing to the development of elite defenders including Von Miller, Rashan Gary, Brian Burns, Arden Key, Zach Allen, and John Franklin-Myers. This foundation shapes his defensive philosophy relentless effort, technical precision, situational intelligence, and disruptive trench play and smart DB play.

Goines also combines modern analytics with detailed film breakdown to build adaptable, aggressive defenses designed to dictate tempo and control games. As Defensive Coordinator of the San Antonio Gunslingers, Malcolm Goines brings leadership, accountability, and a proven championship-caliber blueprint for defensive excellence, and we are honored to have him join our staff.







