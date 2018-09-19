Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Event Postponed

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The 11th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game which was originally scheduled to take place on October 7 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark has been postponed due to Hurricane Florence. The event is now scheduled for February. The exact date will be released at a later time.

"Postponing the event allows our first responders to focus all of their attention on the needs of our community as we continue with the recovery efforts as a result of Florence," said Project Lifesaver Program Coordinator Monique Clement.

Guns and Hoses is presented by 707 Shooting Range and Goldfinch Winslow Law Firm, will a 4-team showdown between Myrtle Beach and Horry County first responders. All proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Health Care, Inc. Project Lifesaver for Horry County.

"After teaming up with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in 2017 this event drew its biggest crowd to date," added Clement. "The Pelicans have stepped up to the plate again this year and I have no doubt it will be bigger and better than before, allowing SOS Health Care to make Project Lifesaver more successful."

Admission to the event is a $5 donation to SOS Health Care, Inc. The event will also include a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available. Additionally, spectators can participate in various games and raffles with all proceeds benefiting SOS Health Care Inc.

"We're excited to host this event for a second straight year," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "TicketReturn.Com Field is the community's ballpark and what better way to celebrate that than by hosting a charity event headlined by our community's first responders."

Event details are available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

