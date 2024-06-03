Gumbeaux Gators Sweep Bombers to End Four-Game Homestand

June 3, 2024 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL)

Brazos Valley Bombers News Release







Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Lake Charles Gumbeaux Gators 4-2 on a very entertaining night of baseball at Edible Field.

The Gumbeaux Gators took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI groundout from Jake Smith. The Gumbeaux Gators added two more runs in the top of the third thanks to a sacrifice bunt from Davis Meche and an RBI single by Will Brassil.

The Bombers would break through in the bottom of the third on a wild pitch, and later added another run in the bottom of the seventh, thanks to an RBI single by second baseman Nathan Hodge to make it 3-2.

In the top of the ninth, Gage Trahan added an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to make the score 4-2, which would end up being the final tally.

Despite the loss, the Bombers' fans enjoyed a night of family-friendly entertainment and made memories that will last a lifetime.

The Bombers return to Edible Field on Saturday, June 8 th to take on the Seguin River Monsters. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM. For tickets to all upcoming Bomber games, visit bvbombers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.