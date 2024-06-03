Generals Continue to Stay Hot Offensively in 10-1 Victory Over Rougarou, Sweeping the Series

The Victoria Generals, after a blowout win in their home opener Saturday, continued to hand it to the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Sunday with another resounding victory, this time by a score of 10-1 to claim their first series win of 2024. The Generals with the win, improve to 2-1 on the young campaign while the Rougarou fall to 1-2 after back-to-back defeats.

Similar to Saturday's home opener, it was all about the big inning for the most part for Victoria, as seven of their ten runs came in just the 4th inning alone. There, the Generals collected twelve plate appearances, five free passes (four walks and a Hit by Pitch), and five hits, which were highlighted by the efforts of 2B Ryan Beaty (Weatherford College), who collected a 2 RBI single alongside 1B Jacob Sanchez (UTRGV) who came through with the bases loaded for the second straight night.

However, Victoria's offense was far from finished heading into the 8th, as after a leadoff walk and single, 3B Riley Bender (Univ. Mary Hardin Baylor) added the icing on the cake with a towering three-run blast over the left-center wall, collecting the first home run of the 2024 campaign for the Generals.

Meanwhile, on the mound, HC Michael Oros continued his strategy of limiting his arms to one or two innings from the home opener, with six different pitchers taking the ball. Starting RHP Joshua Pelfrey (UT Tyler) held it down for two, even while giving up a leadoff HR in the 2nd by Baton Rouge C Clayton Pourciau (UL Lafayette). However, it would be the only run given up by Generals pitching the rest of the night, as Sunday featured numerous spectacular debuts like LHP Ben Polleschultz (Blinn Community College), who stroke out four and allowed just one baserunner, and LHP Merek Sears (Univ. of Houston) who punched out three.

The Generals will be back in action Tuesday night, June 4th, win the head to South Lousiana to begin a home-and-home four-game stretch with the 3-1 Acadiana Cane Cutters, who currently possess the best record in the TCL. The four-game stretch will begin with two games on Tuesday and Wednesday at Fabacher Field in Youngsville, LA before the two teams return to Riverside Stadium for contests on Thursday and Friday. All four games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

