BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce a renewal and expansion of the team's partnership with Patricia Guernsey and Guernsey Team Real Estate.

Building off four seasons as a prior partner with the club, Guernsey Team Real Estate is adding sponsorship of the "Hero of the Game" activation, to its partnership portfolio. Each home game, this community-based activation helps to honour Military personnel that serve in the Bay of Quinte Region, something the hockey club has done since its inception. Along with the "Hero of the Game" sponsorship, Guernsey Team Real Estate will retain their branding opportunities throughout CAA Arena.

"Royal LePage ProAlliance is proud to partner again with the Belleville Senators," says Patricia Guernsey. "Our partnership with the Belleville Senators aligns with our business model of giving back to the local community and supporting members and their families of our Canadian Armed Forces. This year we are excited proud to sponsor "Hero of the Game", a program that every game honours a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and their family who give so much for our country. It has been a pleasure working with the Belleville Senators and we look forward to the 23/24 season."

"Patricia and her entire team are absolute pillars of our community who are consistent in their commitment to military and their families in our region", said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews. "It has been a pleasure working with Guernsey Team Real Estate for the past many years, and we are grateful for their continued partnership."

For more information on partnership opportunities for your business, contact Belleville Senators Senior Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Marketing, Marie Pineault (pineaultm@bellevillesens.com).

Belleville Senators season seat memberships, group experiences and Business Elite memberships for the 2023-24 season are all currently on sale, with more information available via the Belleville Sens website.

