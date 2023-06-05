Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Defenseman Jake Christiansen to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract Extension Through 2023-24 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Jake Christiansen to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension for the 2023-24 season, club general manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Christiansen, 23, has registered one goal and four assists for five points with four penalty minutes and 29 shots on goal in 32 career NHL outings since making his League debut with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. He collected 0-4-4, four penalty minutes and 25 shots on goal in 24 appearances with the club in 2022-23.

A native of West Vancouver, British Columbia, Christiansen has added 27-67-94 and 100 penalty minutes in 149 career AHL contests with the Cleveland Monsters and Stockton Heat since making his pro debut in 2019-20. The 6-0, 193-pound defenseman collected 11-23-34 with 53 penalty minutes and 157 shots on goal in 50 games with the Monsters in 2022-23 to lead team blueliners in goals and rank second in assists and points. He was named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2021-22 after tying for the league lead among defensemen in goals and finishing second in shots on goal and fourth in points with 13-32-45 and 177 shots on goal in 62 games.

Christiansen originally signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 4, 2020. He totaled 50-102-152 and 114 penalty minutes in 297 career games with the Everett Silvertips in the Western Hockey League from 2015-20.

