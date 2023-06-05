BMO Center Getting a Refreshed Look for Fall 2023, Summer Renovations and Construction Begins

ROCKFORD, IL - Renovations for the fall of 2023 have begun at the BMO Center in downtown Rockford. Plans to improve the guest experience include a new box office and main entryway, upgraded Jack Daniel's Bar, new Grab & Go store, administrative offices, and revamped south end zone upper club. Fans can expect all renovations to be completed by October 2023 in time for major concerts and shows along with Opening Night of the Rockford IceHogs' 25th Anniversary Season.

Plans for a new and modern box office and expanded main entrance are the first to be worked on. Entrances were blocked and walled off in early June after the BMO Center hosted graduations, escalators are in the process of being replaced, the lower level of administrative offices have been cleared and relocated for the summer, and the box office demolition will take place in the coming weeks.

"The BMO Center continues to be one of the best and most versatile venues in the Northern Illinois area and Midwest. As a major economic driver in downtown Rockford, we strive to put the guest experience at the forefront of what we do. With this next phase of renovations, we are excited for guests to enjoy smoother entry and a better ticketing experience with the new box office and lobby," said Gretchen Gilmore, ASM Global Rockford and BMO Center General Manager. "With many great shows like Jo Koy, Dropkick Murphys, TOBYMAC, MercyMe, and Zach Williams in the fall, we expect multiple sell-out shows and look forward to providing guests with top tier customer service and a refreshing modern feel at the arena with upgraded bars, Grab & Go store, and so much more! You will have to come experience it for yourself."

The Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League will play 36 regular season home games at the BMO Center from October 2023 through April 2024. The IceHogs brought over 157,000 fans to the BMO Center in the 2022-23 season, the most since 2018-19.

"Coming off the heals of the summer 2022 Phase 2 renovations that really transformed the guest experience primarily through digital enhancements and premium area upgrades, we are very excited to bring to life enhancements in this phase by physically altering several areas to improve the efficiency and enjoyment for fans as they enter the BMO Center, move about the concourse, and visit new and unique concessions and retail areas," said Ryan Snider, Rockford IceHogs President of Business Operations. "From the moment fans enter the building, they will see and feel the difference. These upgrades affect nearly every part of the fan experience, so if you have not been to an IceHogs game recently, this season is the perfect time to come back."

In the spring of 2021, the BMO Center and the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) were granted $15 million by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) with the State of Illinois, which were part of a larger renovation.Soon after, bids for construction were received. RAVE, the BMO Center, and the Rockford IceHogs are ecstatic to have awarded a contract to Accel Construction, which is a 100% minority business out of Chicago who will work closely with Scandroli Construction here in Rockford on Phase Three renovations.

In the past year, the BMO Center underwentPhase Two of renovations to improve the arena, make repairs to ensure guest safety, and add new features to enhance the guest experience which included:

- New scoreboard and LED ribbon boards

- Star dressing room

- Suite level roof repairs

- Club lounge, club boxes, and suites refresh

- Motorized shades for concourse windows

- Improved sound system

- IceHogs team store glass walls and doors

- Building-wide Wi-Fi

- Exterior concrete repairs

As the summer begins, Phase Three of construction has officially started in June 2023, which includes:

- New box office and new main entryway

- Upgraded Jack Daniel's Bar

- New Grab & Go store (replacing Goose Island Bar)

- Administrative level offices

- New bar & social area in southwest end zone

The BMO Center's box office is temporarily moved down the street to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 314 N. Main Street, Rockford, IL 61101. All tickets to BMO Center and Coronado shows may be purchased there in-person, Monday through Friday from 10:00AM-2:00PM or by calling 815-968-5222. For full box office details, please visit coronadopac.org/about/box-office.

