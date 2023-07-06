Guenther Drives in 4 in 10-1 PaddleHeads' Win Over Mustangs
July 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads made their final regular season appearance at Dehler Park on Wednesday night in the rubber match of a 3 game set opposite the Billings Mustangs. The PaddleHeads offense would be in search of a bounce-back performance after being held to 2 runs in a loss the day before. It would only take one half inning for Missoula to surpass that run total in a big night for the offense.
The PaddleHeads attack would waste no time setting the tone as Missoula would bring all 9 batters to the plate in the top of the 1st as part of a 4-run rally. That would end up being plenty of support for starter Izzy Fuentes who would go on to have his best outing of the season in 6 innings of work limiting the Mustangs to just 1 run. The Missoula offense would leave nothing to doubt down the stretch scoring 5 unanswered runs in the final 2 innings to pull away for a 10-1 victory. This win combined with a Range Riders loss Wednesday saw Missoula extend its lead in the Northern Division standings to 6 games.
