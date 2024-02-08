Growlers Re-Sign Outfielders Ryan Dykstra and Korbin Griffin

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of outfielders Korbin Griffin (Ball State) and Ryan Dykstra (Grand Valley State) for the 2024 season. For the southwestern Michigan natives, the summer will mark their third consecutive year with the Growlers.

Griffin, a Kalamazoo native, began his career with the Growlers in 2022 after a summer at Shelton State Community College, appearing in six innings on the mound. In 2023 following a stellar spring with Kalamazoo Valley, the lefty was an impact player for a team that won the most games in franchise history. Starting off the season on a five-game hit streak, Griffin led the league with 12 hits and six extra-base hits across the first nine games of the season. Following a brief absence across July, Griffin made his presence felt in his return, hitting a solo home run while driving in three runs in his second game back. A part of the Growlers' postseason roster, Griffin has experience in the bigger moments and hopes to add the value following a spring with Ball State.

"Being able to play collegiate summer ball in my hometown is honestly the biggest blessing," Griffin said. "I want to help bring home another championship for K-Zoo and to give the fans a fun experience watching the greatest game on dirt."

Originally out of Byron Center, Mich., Ryan Dykstra was a fan favorite in 2022 for the franchises first Northwoods League championship squad. Originally set as just a temporary player, Dykstra's grit and contact-heavy approach proved a vital asset for the K-Zoo lineup. In a team-leading 60 games, Dykstra led the league with 73 walks while ending second on the team in both hits and on-base percentage. To add onto his impact at the plate, Dykstra recorded just one error in the outfielder, securing him the Rawlings 'Finest in the Field' award at the conclusion of the year.

Following a spring at Oakland University, Dykstra had high expectations for his second summer in Kalamazoo. Those hopes would be cut down just two games in however, after Dykstra broke his left hamate bone, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Headed into 2024, the southwest Michigan native is ready to get back in navy and gold.

"No place I'd rather be this summer than K-Zoo as last season got cut short," Dykstra said. "I'm excited to play in front of the fans again and help the Growlers go for their third consecutive playoff appearance and hopefully another ring."

Opening Day for the 2024 Northwoods League season is just over three months away.

