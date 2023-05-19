Growlers Infielders Announced
May 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers continue to release their roster by position group. Today the team announced their offseason signings for their infielders. The infield group has the most new faces of any of the position groups.
Returners:
Casen Taggart
The biggest hit in Growlers history belongs to Casen Taggart. Tie ballgame, top of the 10th inning, Great Lakes Championship. Down in the count One ball 2 strikes, Casen Taggart hit a two-run home run to propel the Growlers to the Northwoods League championship game. Taggart joined the Growlers for the last third of the 2022 season and provided a major bat to the lineup. Taggart is expected to be the Growlers starting first baseman this season.
New Additions:
Henry Godbout: Freshman, University of Virginia
Jeter Ybarra: RS Sophomore, University of Washington
Will Furniss: Freshman, Ole Miss
Gabe Springer: Freshman, Stanford University
Joey Johnston: Freshman, Northwood (MI) University
Savi Delgado: Sophomore, Barry University
Ben Bach: Junior, Tiffin (OH) University
Joey Winters: Junior, Ottawa University - Arizona
Cameron Conley: Sophomore, Pepperdine University
