Growlers Infielders Announced

Kalamazoo, MI - The Growlers continue to release their roster by position group. Today the team announced their offseason signings for their infielders. The infield group has the most new faces of any of the position groups.

Returners:

Casen Taggart

The biggest hit in Growlers history belongs to Casen Taggart. Tie ballgame, top of the 10th inning, Great Lakes Championship. Down in the count One ball 2 strikes, Casen Taggart hit a two-run home run to propel the Growlers to the Northwoods League championship game. Taggart joined the Growlers for the last third of the 2022 season and provided a major bat to the lineup. Taggart is expected to be the Growlers starting first baseman this season.

New Additions:

Henry Godbout: Freshman, University of Virginia

Jeter Ybarra: RS Sophomore, University of Washington

Will Furniss: Freshman, Ole Miss

Gabe Springer: Freshman, Stanford University

Joey Johnston: Freshman, Northwood (MI) University

Savi Delgado: Sophomore, Barry University

Ben Bach: Junior, Tiffin (OH) University

Joey Winters: Junior, Ottawa University - Arizona

Cameron Conley: Sophomore, Pepperdine University

