Bismarck Larks & Dakota Eye Institute to Give Away Free LASIK Procedure

May 19, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce with Dakota Eye Institute to give one lucky fan a free LASIK procedure. Fans can enter to win the giveaway at the bottom of the page.

On July 24, the lucky winner will attend the Larks game against the Waterloo Bucks (6:35 PM) and test their eyesight. After their eye checkup, they'll visit Dakota Eye Institute to get their LASIK procedure. On August 7, we'll bring that lucky fan back to the ballpark to show off their new eyesight.

LASIK (Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis) is a corrective eye procedure that reduces a person's dependency on corrective glasses or contact lenses.

Over 700,000 people in the United States undergo LASIK surgery every year. Over 90% of patients achieve 20/40 vision or better as a result of LASIK, making it one of the most successful elective surgeries on the market.

The cost of LASIK can be off-putting to many prospective patients, which is why the Larks are proud to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to win the life-changing surgery for free.

Dakota Eye Institute is a multi-specialty group of board-certified ophthalmologists, optometrists, and a professional staff dedicated to quality eye care. They have been providing affordable eye care, including LASIK, to the Bismarck region since 1989.

General LASIK requirements include but are not limited to:

Must be 18 years or older

Must have a stable vision prescription for at least one year

Must be free of eye disease or other interfering vision conditions

Must have a proper corneal thickness

Good overall health

