Growlers Concessions Provider Enters Agreement with Western Michigan University Athletics

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Western Michigan Department of Intercollegiate Athletics are excited to announce a new concessions partner in Kalamazoo Concessions, LLC.

Kalamazoo Concessions is owned and operated by the Kalamazoo Growlers and was created for the purposes of operating food and beverage at Homer Stryker Field and for Growlers baseball games. It will operate concessions food and staffing for all WMU sporting events (except golf) for the next three seasons.

"As we continue to place a strategic priority on making high-quality connections with the Kalamazoo community, the Kalamazoo Growlers emerged as a natural choice to be our concessions partner," said WMU Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae. "We are thrilled to add them to our game day and look forward to working with them on new and innovated ways to enhance the food and beverage experience for all of Bronco Nation."

"Everyone here with our Growlers organization is thrilled to partner with Western Michigan University for their concessions operations for many years to come. We are both dedicated to providing amazing experiences for our fans and this couldn't be a better fit," said Kalamazoo Growlers Owner, Brian Colopy.

WMU Athletics thanks EMA for its 17 years of service as its former concessions provider and are excited about the future with its new local partner.

