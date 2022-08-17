Huskies Advance to Northwoods League Championship with 5-3 Win over Willmar

August 17, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The four-year wait is over.

And all it took for the Duluth Huskies to return to the Northwoods League championship was to win at a ballpark they had yet to win at all season.

Third baseman Devin Hurdle hit his fourth home run of the season early, and Duluth relied on a three-run fourth inning to defeat the Willmar Stingers, 5-3, Tuesday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Hurdle later added an RBI single to ignite the Huskies' surge in the fourth. Center fielder Cam Frederick, now 2-for-4 in each of the past two contests, added an RBI single prior to a sacrifice fly from right fielder Jack Painter.

Despite relinquishing each of Willmar's three runs, right-handed starter Alex Potter totaled a season-high six strikeouts in 5 â  innings.

Potter escaped a jam in the fifth, stranding runners on the corners following a one-out triple.

Three different Huskies batters logged multi-hit outings as part of Duluth's most hits in a playoff setting across its three contests.

Neither team scored in the contest's final four frames, meanwhile.

Duluth (37-33) moved to 28-6 when leading after six innings.

Once Duluth's bullpen filled Potter, Tyler Moniz Witten extended a scoreless streak to 2 â  innings. The right-handed freshman was relieved in the eighth, leading right-hander Jake Schelonka into a third straight shutout appearance.

In the ninth, the Huskies turned to right-handed closer Isaiah Piscitello, who allowed two hits to five batters. The freshman of Bryant & Stratton has held opponents scoreless in each of his seven bullpen outings since July 31.

Up next, Duluth will face the winner of the Great Lakes championship matchup between the Kalamazoo Growlers and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the Northwoods League . A loss to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders in 2018 prevented the Huskies' first-ever Northwoods League title.

