Growlers Announce Re-Signings of Four 2023 Growlers

March 28, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the re-signing of 2023 Growlers Tanner Ware, Myles Beale, Joey Winters and Evan Rodriguez.

Tanner Ware, a sophomore left-handed pitcher from Oakland University, returns to Kalamazoo after being the lone lefty in the Growlers 2023 rotation. Across 11 starts this past year, Ware struck out 34 batters while walking just 13, capturing a 2-4 record across 48.2 innings. Thus far through three weeks of Horizon League play, Ware has been primarily a long-relief arm for the Golden Grizzlies. In nine appearances, Ware has a 4.79 ERA, while striking out 14 compared to 7 walks. Originally from North Canton, Ohio, Ware is one of two brothers to play for the Growlers. Older brother Brody played for the 2022 Northwoods League Champion team, starting in the Great Lakes East Championship Series.

"I'm happy to be back a part of this team again," Ware said. "Last year, I had a good time but this year we are going to get the job done. Get on your feet Growler fans!"

Joey Winters returns to Kalamazoo after being one of four position players to be with the team for every game of the 2023 season. The senior from Ottawa University (AZ - NAIA) played in 47 games for the Growlers slashing .242/.376/.291 while finishing fourth on the team with 34 RBI. The 6-foot-7 inch first baseman has dominated this season with the Spirit. In 32 games, Winters has a team second-best .336 average while leading the team with 33 RBI and a .463 on-base percentage.

"I am excited to come back and play in front of the great fans of Kalamazoo," Winters said. "I learned a lot last year playing for coach Piechocki and excited to play with him this year."

Myles Beale is back at Homer Stryker Field for his third summer with the Growlers. A big piece to the Growlers 2022 Northwoods League playoff run, Beale was another position player to be in K-Zoo for all 74 games in 2023. The switch-hitting junior outfielder from Northwood (DII) University has played his entire high school and college career in southwestern Michigan. Originally from Grand Rapids, Beale is a career .313 hitter with the Timberwolves. Combining for 101 RBI and 48 extra-base hits in just over 130 games. In two seasons with the Growlers, Beale has been a leader in the outfield and is a career .265/.358/.346 hitter in 63 games.

"I'm extremely excited to be coming back," Beale said. "The atmosphere at Homer Stryker is second to none, and I can't wait to get back in the locker room with all of the guys."

Another second-year Growler coming to Kalamazoo this summer is Evan Rodriguez. The redshirt freshman infielder from Tallahassee Community College played just nine games for the Growlers in 2023 but was a much needed addition in the back half of the year. As the Growlers second-baseman, Rodriguez went 8-30 in 2023 at the plate in 2023.

"I am excited to come back this summer and be a Growler," Rodriguez said. "I only played for a couple of weeks last season and had a blast. I'm looking forward to playing for coach Piechocki and making many more exciting memories."

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the country. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 59 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game home stand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

