Grosenick Guides Ads to Game 5 Win

May 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Netminder Troy Grosenick stopped all 30 shots he saw and Zach L'Heureux and Ryan Ufko scored the goals as the Admirals defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 2-0 in game five of the Central Division Finals to clinch the series and move on to the Western Conference Finals.

For the second straight season the Ads will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the conference finals with game one set for Wednesday night at 9 pm CT.

Grosenick was impressive in net for Milwaukee making 14 saves in the first period alone. He is the first Ads goalie in over 11 years to blank the opponent in the playoffs. The last time it happened was by Magnus Helberg on April 27, 2013 against Texas.

The win in game five was the fifth straight best-of-five series that has been decided by a winner-take-all contest for Milwaukee and they have won all of them. Admirals Head Coach improved his record in the post-season while facing elimination to a remarkable 12-3, including a 4-0 mark this year.

L'Heureux got the scoring going for Milwaukee with his league-leading 8th goal of the playoffs 4:53 into the game and then Ufko gave the Admirals some insurance with his first playoff goal at the three minute mark of the third period.

From there on out it was Grosenick and the Admirals defense that proved too stout for the Griffins and they came away with the series win.

Attendance for the game was 7,846 the most ever for the Admirals since they joined the AHL in 2001.

