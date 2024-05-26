Admirals to Face Coachella Valley Again in Conference Finals

May 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - After defeating the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Finals, the Milwaukee Admirals will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the second straight season in the Western Conference Finals.

The best-of-seven series will get underway in Coachella with games one and two on Wednesday, May 29th and 31st, respectively before shifting to Milwaukee for games three, four and five.

Western Conference Finals (best-of-7)

P1-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C1-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Wed., May 29 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7 PT

Game 2 - Fri., May 31 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7 PT

Game 3 - Tue., June 4 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7 CT

Game 4 - Thu., June 6 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7 CT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 8 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 6 CT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 10 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7 PT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 12 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 7 PT

*if necessary

The Admirals finished the regular season as the Central Division Champions, accumulating a 47-22-2-1 record and 97 points and defeated Texas 3-2 in the Division Semifinals before dispatching the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-2 in the Division Finals.

Coachella was the top team in the Western Conference during the regular season with a 46-15-6-5 record and 103 points. They lost their first game in the Calder Cup Playoffs, but have won their past six games topping Calgary in the division semis and then sweeping Ontario in the Pacific Division Finals.

This is the second straight season that the two teams will square off in the conference finals after the Firebirds defeated the Admirals four games to two last season to advance to the Calder Cup Finals where they were defeated by the Hershey Bears in seven games.

Overall for Milwaukee this is the fourth time they have reached the conference finals since joining the AHL in 2001. They beat Rochester in 2004 and Grand Rapids in 2006 before falling to the Firebirds last season.

Tickets for the three home games in the series will go on sale on Tuesday, May 28th at 10 am at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com, in person at the Admirals office 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, or over the phone at 414-227-0550.

