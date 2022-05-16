Grizzlies Sweep Frontier League Weekly Awards

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that Peter Zimmermann and Brendan Feldmann have been chosen as the first Frontier League Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the 2022 season.

Zimmermann kicked off his professional career with a bang and then some, going 7-for-7 to start the series against the Empire State Greys while also reaching base safely in his first nine plate appearances. The rookie from St. Louis finished the weekend leading the league in each of the triple-crown categories (batting average, home runs, and runs batted in), hitting an incredible .667 (8-for-12) with four home runs and eight RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a three-game sweep in Sauget.

Feldmann, meanwhile, got the starting nod on the mound for Gateway on opening night, and delivered six shutout innings in a Grizzlies victory. The Washington, Missouri native took a perfect game into the fifth inning, retiring the first 14 Empire State Greys hitters that he faced, and ended up permitting just a single hit and baserunner over the course of his strong outing while striking out five as Gateway blanked the visitors on Friday to kick off their sweep.

After getting out to a Frontier League-best 3-0 start to the season for the first time since 2018, the Grizzlies will continue their six-game homestand on Tuesday, May 17 at 6:45 p.m. at GCS Credit Union Ballpark when the Trois-Rivières Aigles visit for the start of a three-game series. Sam Gardner will start in the opener on the mound for Gateway against the Aigles' Sam Poliquin.

