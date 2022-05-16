Florence Y'alls Weekly Preview: May 17 - May 22

FLORENCE, KY - After dropping the season-opening series at home against the Tri-City ValleyCats this past week, the Florence Y'alls get ready to play six more home games against the New Jersey Jackals and the Ottawa Titans to wrap up a nine-game homestand to start the year.

Tuesday night against the Jackals starts at 6:32 PM and will be the first $2 Tuesday of the year, featuring game tickets, hot dogs, soda, ice cream cones and Twisted Tea drafts for just $2 each. Wednesday also marks the first Wild Wing Wednesday of the season, featuring fifty cent chicken wings presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Wednesday is also the first of four Bark in the Park nights this season, presented by Central Bank. Bring your furry friend out to the park for a 6:31 PM first pitch.

Thursday is another Thirsty Thursday which includes $1 domestic draft beers and discounted specialty craft beers, sponsored by Miller Lite. The series finale against New Jersey gets underway at 6:34 PM. Friday at 7:03 PM starts the series against Ottawa and is a Firework Friday postgame fireworks display, detonated by Rozzi Fireworks and presented by McDonald's.

The weekend festivities start with a Rockin' Saturday postgame band concert after the game, presented by Tom Gill. It will be the first Saturday night concert after inclement weather forced its cancellation this past weekend. The Marty Connor Band will be performing this Saturday after the conclusion of the game, which starts at 6:36 PM. Finally, Sunday marks the first Republic Bank Family Sunday. Kids ages 12 and under get into the park for free and have free access to the Kid's Zone. Also, thanks to Gold Star Chili, kids get to run the bases after the game. Vouchers for the free admission can be picked up at Thomas More Stadium or at your local Republic Bank branch. Snappy Tomato Pizza is also $2 off on Sunday as well, which is a 1:07 PM start time.

After this week, the Y'alls make a six-game road trip up beyond the border into Canada and will return Tuesday, May 31 against the Washington WildThings.

The Florence Y'alls are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Y'alls Ballpark, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. The Y'alls continue their nine-game homestand to start the season with a three-game series against New Jersey beginning on Tuesday, May 17. Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 season. More details can be found online at florenceyalls.com or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

