Gateway's Pete Zimmerman and Brendan Feldmann Take 2022's First Weekly Awards

May 16, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) News Release







Along with the Gateway Grizzlies' season-opening three game sweep of the Empire State Greys, the Grizzlies swept the Frontier League's first weekly awards of the 2022 season. First baseman Pete Zimmerman was selected Player of the Week while right-handed pitcher Brendan Feldmann was selected Pitcher of the Week.

Pete Zimmerman started his professional career with hits in his first seven at bats. His professional debut on Friday night featured a 3-for-3 performance with two walks, two home runs, four runs scored, and five RBIs. Zimmerman followed up on Saturday with two more home runs as part of a 4-for-6 night with three runs scored and three RBIs. Overall, he finished his first weekend having reached base 12 times out of his 16 plate appearances. His .750 on-base percentage, 1.750 slugging percentage, and four home runs lead the Frontier League, while his .667 batting average and eight RBI tie him for fist.

Zimmerman came to Gateway after two seasons at the University of Missouri. He led the Tigers in home runs (4), RBIs (17), and total bases (36) while hitting .333 in a COVID- shortened 2020 season. Zimmerman signed with the Houston Astros in the summer of 2020 but never played in any regular season games. He appeared in a Major League spring training game in 2022, recording a base hit and scoring a run.

Brendan Feldmann dominated the Empire State lineup as the Grizzlies' opening day starter on Friday. Feldmann allowed only one baserunner in six shutout innings of work while striking out five batters.

Feldmann is being honored as Pitcher of the Week for the second time. He previously won the week ending July 7, 2019, while pitching for the River City Rascals. Feldmann led the Frontier League with a 1.97 ERA and .875 winning percentage, striking out 87 batters against only 14 walks. In the 2019 playoffs, Feldmann posted a 2-1 record and 1.22 ERA with 28 strikeouts against three walks in 22 innings of work in leading the Rascals to the Frontier League championship.

Feldmann signed with the Houston Astros as a free agent in 2017 following his career at Lindenwood University, spending parts of three seasons in their organization. He pitched for the Long Island Ducks in the Atlantic League in 2021.

