Grizzlies SS Adael Amador Named California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1

May 2, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies shortstop and Colorado Rockies #10 prospect Adael Amador was acknowledged by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1. The 19-year oldÊÂ¼s impressive series in Stockton helped the Grizzlies sweep the Ports, extending FresnoÊÂ¼s win streak to six games, a season-long.

During the week, Amador went 11-for-26 (.423) with four homers, two doubles, seven RBI, eight runs, and four walks over six games. Amador was a perfect 5-for-5 when leading off, clobbering two clouts, smoking a pair of doubles, scoring all six times and walking once. In the first three games of the series, Amador powered four longballs, which included two leadoff shots. Amador went deep in three consecutive contests, the most since Colin Simpson did it in four straight games last year from July 9-14, in Stockton and San Jose. Overall, Amador enjoyed a trio of multi-hit games and a pair of multi- RBI and run contests at Banner Island Ballpark.

As of today, Amador ranks in the Top 10 in nine California League offensive categories. Amador ranks first in homers (6), first in total bases (51), first in hits (28), second in OPS (1.117), second in slugging percentage (.654), tied for second in extra base hits (11), fourth in batting average (.359), fourth in OBP (.463) and eighth in walks (16) among all qualified hitters.

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow morning against the Modesto Nuts at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2022 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 2, 2022

Grizzlies SS Adael Amador Named California League Player of the Week for April 25 - May 1 - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.